Harem Marriage Live-Action Series Casts Nana Asakawa

Asakawa plays 2nd wife Madoka Date in series premiering in January

Japan's ABC television channel announced on Thursday that the live-action series adaptation of Non 's Harem Marriage ( Hare Kon. ) manga has cast Nana Asakawa as Madoka Date. Madoka is Ryūnosuke's second wife and she single-handedly manages the family's finances.

The series will air on ABC in January 2022. The show stars Haruka Shimazaki as Koharu Maezono, Yū Inaba as Ryūnosuke Date, and Yurina Yanagi as Yuzu Date.

Takashi Ninomiya (live-action Laid-Back Camp , Mairu no Vich ) is directing the adaptation. Kana Yamada ( The Naked Director ) is writing the script and is also directing the series.

Kodansha Comics has licensed the manga, and began releasing the series digitally in January. The company released the 10th volume on October 26. Kodansha Comics describes the manga:

The man Koharu loved wasn't cheating on her...he was cheating on his wife with her! And not only that...he was the third guy in a row to do so. Dejected, she leaves Tokyo for her hometown, and rejects a future of love and marriage for a simpler life. But things have changed—her parents are struggling, the cafê they ran is closed, and a creepy man keeps following her around. She thinks this may be it for her, until she learns that her hometown has allowed polygamous marriage, and she's in that man's sights as his third wife!

Non launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in 2014. Kodansha published the manga's 19th and final volume in August 2019. The manga has 2.6 million copies in circulation.