Gal*Gun: Double Peace Shooter Game Gets Switch Version

Game launches on March 17, 2022

Inti Creates International announced on Tuesday that it will release its Gal*Gun: Double Peace shooter game on Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2022. PQube will publish the game in North America and Europe. Inti Creates streamed an introduction trailer:

The Switch version will feature English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean language support. The game will also include a new opening movie featuring a song by Emi Uema as Shinobu Kamizono and Chinami Hashimoto as Maya Kamizono.

The game originally shipped in Japan in August 2015 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. PQube released the game for the same systems in July 2016 in Europe and August 2016 in North America. PQube then released the game for PC via Steam in September 2016.

The shooting game franchise has players dealing with waves of girls with "Pheromone Shots." Players can also pinpoint the girls' weak spots with "Ecstasy Shots" and other special weapons. The new game is set at the Sakurazaki Third High School one year after the previous game.