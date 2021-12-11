Reign of the Seven Spellblades Light Novels Get TV Anime

The live-streamed Dengeki Bunko Winter Festival announced on Saturday that Bokuto Uno 's Reign of the Seven Spellblades ( Nanatsu no Maken ga Shihai Suru ) light novel series is inspiring a television anime.

Yen Press publishes the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

Springtime at Kimberly Magic Academy, when new students begin their first year. One boy, clad in black robes with a white cane and sword strapped to his hip, approaches the prestigious school. This young man—Oliver—must form a bond with a katana wielding girl named Nanao if he's to survive the dangers he's to face at this school that is anything but what it seems!

Uno published the first Reign of the Seven Spellblades novel volume in September 2018 with illustrations by Ruria Miyuki . Kadokawa published the eighth volume on September 10. The novel series ranked #1 in the 2020 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Sakae Esuno launched a manga adaptation of the Reign of the Seven Spellblades novels in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in May 2019.



Uno's Alderamin on the Sky light novel series ran from 2012 to August 2018. Those novels inspired a television anime series in 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Source: Mantan Web