Kōko Shirakawa's Kōkyū no Karasu Court Intrigue Novel Series Gets Anime

Novels about mysterious imperial concubine meeting with emperor launched in 2018

The official Twitter account for Shueisha 's Orange Bunko novel label announced on Tuesday that Kōko Shirakawa's Kōkyū no Karasu (A Raven in the Harem) novel series is inspiring an anime adaptation. Shueisha did not reveal any further details about the anime.

The novels' story centers on Uki, an imperial concubine who has never been called to the emperor's bedchambers, and maintains a singularly unique life within the harem chambers. Seen by some as having the appearance of an old woman, and some others as a young lady, she is knowne to use mysterious magic that helps with everything from finding lost items to inflicting curses. When a circumstance makes the emperor call on her, their meeting will change history.

Shirakawa launched the novel series with illustrations by Ayuko ( The Earl & the Fairy ) in April 2018. The sixth novel volume shipped on August 20.



Sources: Orange Bunko's Twitter account, Comic Natalie