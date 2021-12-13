WonFes Winter Returns as In-Person Event After 2 Years on February 6

2 events earlier this year were held online

The official website for the model kit and figure convention Wonder Festival 2021 [Winter] revealed on Monday that the event will return as an in-person event after two years, taking place at the Makuhari Messe halls 1-8 on February 6.

The 2021 Winter event on February 7 earlier this year was an online event, with the in-person event canceled due to the number of dealers exceeding the then-State of Emergency's maximum attendance limit of 5,000 attendees. The 2021 Fall event was held entirely online on October 9 after the in-person version planned for September 20 was canceled.

The Wonder Festival events began in 1984, and are held twice a year. The events showcase figures and models from both professionals and amateurs.

