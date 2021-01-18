WonFes Event Moves Online, Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra World Tour Cancels Tokyo Leg

Also: Final Fantasy XIV 14-hour livestream delayed, Tokyo halts "pedestrian paradises" due to COVID-19

The model kit and figure convention Wonder Festival 2021 [Winter] revealed on Friday that it will now be an online event that will be held on February 7. The event staff had previously canceled the event, stating that about 6,500 dealers were planning to appear at the February 7 event, and that they alone would surpass the State of Emergency's maximum attendance limit of 5,000 on events. The online event will feature virtual "general booths" and "corporate booths" on a special website, where viewers can look at images of merchandise and cosplay that would have been exhibited at the physical event.

Square Enix announced on Friday that the Tokyo leg of the Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra World Tour is canceled, due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The Tokyo concerts were scheduled for February 12 and 13. Square Enix stated that it will consider what to do about a planned livestream of the February 13 concert, as well as a planned concert in Osaka on April 17-18, and will announce later what will happen with those events.

Square Enix also revealed on Friday that it is postponing a 14-hour broadcast for the Final Fantasy XIV game, which was slated for February 6. However, the staff for the game will still host the "Live Letter from the Producer LXII" livestream on February 6 as planned. The event was originally going to have an audience, but will now not have one.

In other news related to COVID-19 and the recently declared State of Emergency in 11 prefectures, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike announced on Friday that the city is temporarily suspending the "pedestrian paradise" pedestrian-only streets in Akihabara, Ginza, and Shinjuku during the State of Emergency. Certain streets in those areas are often closed to traffic as "pedestrian paradise" areas on weekends.

Additionally, voice actress Akari Kitō did not attend a Love Live! related "Anata to Issho ni Smile Party! Sono 3" event on Saturday after getting a common cold. Kitō had a fever on Thursday, and went to the doctor on Friday to make sure she did not have COVID-19. Her doctor diagnosed her with a common cold.

Lastly, CAPCOM recently announced that due to the rising cases of COVID-19 worldwide, it is canceling the CAPCOM Cup and the Street Fighter League World Championship, the latter of which was slated to be held on February 19-21. CAPCOM is instead producing an online only Season Final.

