Wonder Festival 2021 Autumn Event Canceled Due to COVID-19

Hobby event was scheduled to take place on September 20

The organizers of the Wonder Festival 2021's autumn event revealed on Monday that the event is canceled. The hobby event was originally scheduled to take place on September 20 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba.

The organizers stated that while they were preparing for the event with what they believed to be sufficient protection measures against the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), they instead decided to cancel the event after taking into account the rapid rise of new infections in Japan, the extended state of emergency, and the current state of the medical system.

The organizers are planning an online event in its place.

The Wonder Festival events began in 1984, and are held twice a year. The events showcase figures and models from both professionals and amateurs.



Sources: Wonder Festival's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web