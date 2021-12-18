Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Anime's Video Reveals October 2022 TV Premiere

Returning staff, new visual also revealed

Shueisha 's Jump Festa '22 event on Saturday revealed a new promotional video and visual for the previously announced anime based on the "Thousand Year Blood War" arc of Tite Kubo 's Bleach manga. The video reveals that the anime will premiere as a television anime in October 2022 on TV Tokyo and its associates. The event confirmed that the anime will cover the rest of the original manga up through its ending.

Viz Media is also streaming the trailer.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is finally here! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/7NXLiO82HB — VIZ (@VIZMedia) December 18, 2021

The event also confirmed the show's staff and cast.

Tomohisa Taguchi ( Twin Star Exorcists , Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Akudama Drive ) is replacing Noriyuki Abe to direct the anime at Studio Pierrot . Masashi Kudo is returning as the character designer, and Shiro Sagisu is returning to composing the music.

The cast includes:

The show's returning cast also includes cast members who have not appeared in the anime, but are reprising their roles from the Bleach : Brave Souls game.

The event also streamed a 15-minute video that recaps the previous anime.

The Thousand Year Blood War arc is the final arc of the manga, and covers volumes 55-74.

Kubo launched Bleach in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2001, and ended it in August 2016. Viz Media published the manga in North America digitally in English as Shueisha published new chapters in Japan. Viz Media also published the manga in print.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that ran for 366 episodes from 2004 to 2012. Viz Media obtained the television and home video rights to the anime in 2006. The series premiered with an English dub in Cartoon Network 's Adult Swim that same year, and eventually aired all the episodes by 2014. The anime franchise also includes four films and two OVAs.

The franchise has also inspired video games, novels, stage plays, and a live-action film that opened in July 2018.

Kubo most recently provided character designs for the Shin Sakura Taisen ( Sakura Wars in English) video game.

