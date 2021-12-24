'Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte' Light Novels Has Anime in the Works

Suzu Enoshima's fantasy of "let's play commentary" as prophecy for prince

Manga artist Rumiwo Sakaki reported on Friday that Suzu Enoshima's Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte light novel series has an anime adaptation in the works. Kadokawa Books confirmed the news and noted that the series has over 500,000 copies in circulation



J-Novel Club is publishing the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

One day, Crown Prince Sieg hears the Voices of the Gods out of the blue. Apparently, his fiancée Lieselotte is a “tsun de rais” villainess destined to meet her demise...and her sharp tongue is just a way of covering up her embarrassment. The prince can hardly contain himself after discovering Lieselotte's adorable hidden side. Little does he know, the heavenly beings that bestowed this knowledge unto him are actually high schoolers! Can he use their divine prophecy (let's play commentary) to save his betrothed and avoid a Bad End?!

Enoshima initially released the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website. Kadokawa Books began publishing the light novel series with illustrations by Eihi on April 10, 2019, and the second volume shippped on August 9, 2019. J-Novel Club began publishing the light novel series in September 13. Rumiwo Sakaki has been serializing the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's B's-LOG COMIC .

Sources: Rumiwo Sakaki, Kadokawa Books