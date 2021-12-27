Fafner Franchise Gets New Spinoff Anime

'Peaceful' Behind the Line spinoff was first teased in 2017

The " Sōkyū no Fafner THE BEYOND in Pacifico Yokohama Day 1: Sōshi Minashiro Birthday Party 2021" event ended with a surprise announcement on Monday. The event announced that production on a new spinoff anime titled Sōkyū no Fafner Behind the Line has been green-lit.

Behind the Line is a self-contained story in one episode. The project was first promised to fans during "Sōshi Minashiro Birthday Party 2017" as a "peaceful spinoff."

The final three episodes of the Sōkyū no Fafner THE BEYOND anime opened in Japanese theaters on November 5, and their Blu-ray Disc and DVD will ship on March 16.

Funimation licensed and released the original 2004 anime Fafner and the 2010 film Sōkyū no Fafner: Dead Aggressor: Heaven and Earth . Crunchyroll streamed both halves of the Fafner EXODUS sequel series in various countries as they aired in 2015.

Source: Comic Natalie