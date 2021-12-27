News
Fafner Franchise Gets New Spinoff Anime

posted on by Egan Loo
'Peaceful' Behind the Line spinoff was first teased in 2017

The "Sōkyū no Fafner THE BEYOND in Pacifico Yokohama Day 1: Sōshi Minashiro Birthday Party 2021" event ended with a surprise announcement on Monday. The event announced that production on a new spinoff anime titled Sōkyū no Fafner Behind the Line has been green-lit.

Behind the Line is a self-contained story in one episode. The project was first promised to fans during "Sōshi Minashiro Birthday Party 2017" as a "peaceful spinoff."

The final three episodes of the Sōkyū no Fafner THE BEYOND anime opened in Japanese theaters on November 5, and their Blu-ray Disc and DVD will ship on March 16.

Funimation licensed and released the original 2004 anime Fafner and the 2010 film Sōkyū no Fafner: Dead Aggressor: Heaven and Earth. Crunchyroll streamed both halves of the Fafner EXODUS sequel series in various countries as they aired in 2015.

Source: Comic Natalie

