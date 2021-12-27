News
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Manga Gets 35th Anniversary Magazine With New Rohan 1-Shot, More
posted on by Egan Loo
Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga is marking its 35th anniversary with the JoJo Magazine on March 19. Araki personally drew the exclusive art for the cover:
The magazine will feature a new 71-page Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai) manga one-shot (with a color opening page), a new text story, a feature on the anime including the latest title JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, an interview with live-action Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan star Issei Takahashi (Whisper of the Heart, live-action Ikebukuro West Gate Park, March comes in like a lion), and two JoJo special stickers.
The magazine will be available as a B5-sized soft-cover print publication, as well as a simultaneous digital release.
Source: Comic Natalie