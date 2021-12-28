Key's 1st Crossover TV Anime Kaginado Gets 2nd Season in April

12th, final episode of 1st season premiered on Wednesday

The official website for Kaginado (Key, Etc.), the first crossover anime series featuring the franchises by Visual Arts ' Key brand, announced on Wendesday that the anime will get a second season in April 2022.

The 12th and final episode of the anime's first season premiered on Wednesday.

The Kaginado anime premiered on Tokyo MX on October 12. The anime is streaming in various regions worldwide through Crunchyroll , Funimation , HIDIVE , Wakanim , Aniplus-Asia , bilibili , and Muse Asia .

Kazuya Sakamoto ( Tabi-Hani ) directed the anime at LIDEN FILMS Kyoto Studio . Takashi Aoshima ( Rewrite episode script writer) was is the chief writer, and penned the scripts alongside Kai and Tōya Okano . Eriko Haga is designing the characters. Kazunari Araki was credited for prop design. Yukihiro Shibutani was the art director, while Asami Kitsukawa was the color designer. Tomoaki Suzuki was the compositing director of photography. Kazuo Kajikawa was credited for editing. Akane Maeda was the sound director. Tohoku Shinsha Studio was credited for sound production. Visual Arts/Key was credited for the music.

The chibi-character anime is a crossover of some of Key's most popular visual novel and anime titles, including Kanon , Air , Clannad , Little Busters! , Rewrite , and planetarian .

Among the franchises in the crossover anime, noted Key writer Jun Maeda wrote the original visual novels for all but Rewrite , and also worked on the music for all of them (including Rewrite ).

Kanon debuted in 1999, while Air debuted in 2000, and Clannad in 2004. Kanon had two television anime adaptations: the first by Toei Animation in 2002, and the second by Kyoto Animation in 2006. Kyoto Animation adapted Air into a television anime in 2005 as one of its first full productions as a studio, and Toei Animation also adapted it into an anime film in the same year. Kyoto Animation also animated the 2007 television anime of Clannad .

Little Busters! debuted in 2007, with J.C. Staff 's anime adaptation premiering in 2012. Rewrite debuted in 2011, with the television anime by 8-Bit premiering in 2016. planetarian also inspired an anime in 2016.