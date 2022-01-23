Cells At Work! Illegal Manga Launches on February 1

Manga creator Kae Hashimoto revealed on Twitter on January 16 that they will launch a new manga in the Cells at Work! franchise titled Cell at Work! Illegal ( Hataraku Saibō Illegal).

The manga will launch on the YanMaga website on February 1, and will serialize on the site on the first and third Tuesday of every month.

Shimizu launched the original Cells at Work! manga in the March 2015 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine, and ended it in January 2021. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English.

The first television anime of the original manga premiered in July 2018. The second season premiered in January 2021, alongside the anime of the Cells at Work! Code Black spinoff manga.

Kodansha Comics is also releasing the following spinoff manga in English: Cells at Work: Bacteria! , Cells at Work!: Neo Bacteria! , Cells at Work! White Brigade , Cells at Work! Baby , Cells NOT at Work! , Cells at Work! Code Black , Cells at Work and Friends! , and Cells at Work: Platelets! .

Source: Kae Hashimoto's Twitter account