Tasomachi: Behind the Twilight Game Reveals April 28 Console Release, Xbox Cancellation

Adventure game will now launch for PS4, Switch

Publisher Playism began streaming a trailer for nocras' Tasomachi: Behind The Twilight game on Sunday. The video revealed that the game will launch for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on April 28. The console version of the game will include new stages. Nocras also plans to update the game with more content soon.

Orbital Express and Playism had announced during the Wholesome Direct livestream on June 12 that the game would launch for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Developer nocras revealed on their blog on Sunday that the Xbox One version of the game is now canceled, after consulting with Playism on the matter. Nocras explained that the process to port the game to the Xbox One was more complicated than expected, but the console version needed to release for all consoles at the same time, and could not be delayed any further.

The adventure game launched for PC via Steam and GOG in April 2021. The game is available with Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese text. Musician Ujico* composed the game's soundtrack.

Playism describes the game's story:

Yukumo is a young girl traversing the world in her beloved airship. Upon arriving at a particular Far Eastern town to run some errands, her airship suddenly breaks down. She decides to explore the town to search for parts for repair; however, the town has fallen silent with no trace of the people who live there, the only inhabitants being a strange cat-like species...

The game draws inspiration from "late-90's collect-a-thon platformers" and does not feature mechanics such as life-bars or timers. The gameplay utilizes exploration to unlock new areas and collect items and also features a “Photo Mode” to document new areas.

nocras previously worked on 3D design for such games as Final Fantasy XIII-2 and Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn , and was a 2D artist for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 .