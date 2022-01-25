Liar Game's Shinobu Kaitani, Kurosagi's Takeshi Natsuhara Launch Manga

Kamo no Negi ni wa Doku ga Aru launches on February 2

The official website for Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine revealed on January 19 that Shinobu Kaitani and Takeshi Natsuhara will launch a new manga titled Kamo no Negi ni wa Doku ga Aru -Kamo Kyōju no "Ningen" Keizagaku Kōgi- (Kamo's Onion is Poisoned -Instructor Kamo's Lecture on "Human" Economics-) in the magazine's next issue on February 2. Shueisha previously published the manga as a one-shot in August. The first chapter will have an opening color page.

Kaitani's Liar Game manga ran from 2005 to January 2015. The manga inspired two live-action films, two live-action television series, and two live-action online series. Kaitani's ONE OUTS manga inspired a television anime in 2008.

Natsuhara previously collaborated with Kuromaru on the Kurosagi manga series, which ran from 2003 to 2008, with 20 compiled book volumes. The next series, titled Shin Kurosagi , launched in 2008, and ran until 2012, with 18 compiled book volumes. Shin Kurosagi Kanketsu-hen began in 2012, and ended in 2013, with four compiled book volumes. The manga series inspired a live-action television series in 2006.