Rent-A-Girlfriend's Reiji Miyajima Launches New Manga

Shiunji-ke no Kodomo-tachi sibling romcom launches in February

Manga creator Reiji Miyajima announced on his Twitter account on Tuesday that he is launching a new manga titled Shiunji-ke no Kodomo-tachi (The Shiunji Siblings). The sibling romantic comedy centering on seven siblings will launch on Miyajima's Fanbox account on February 22, and in this year's fifth issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine on February 25.

The manga's Fanbox serialization will also show storyboards and extra stories for the manga.

Miyajima's Rent-A-Girlfriend manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017. Kodansha published the manga's 24th compiled book volume in December 2021.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it published the 10th volume in December 2021.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The show will have a second season that will premiere in July.