Qureate's Duel Princess Game Temporarily Delisted on Switch eShop

Game launched digitally for Switch on January 13

The Nintendo Switch eShop delisted Qureate's Duel Princess game on Wednesday. Qureate confirmed the delisting on its Twitter account on Wednesday, but also added that it will reveal when the game will return on the platform at a later date. People who have purchased the game will still be able to download the game.

The game is not currently listed on the English Switch eShop either.

Qureate released the game digitally on the eShop on January 13. The developer originally also planned for a release on PC via Steam , but the game did not debut on the platform on January 13.

Qureate describes the game:

With the fate of the world at stake, the fierce battle between princesses is about to begin! This is a side-scrolling tower defense game where you lead your units from your own castle towards the Princess' castle and capture it. There are roguelite elements that lets you enjoy building new decks each time you play the story mode. There are also many sexy rewards that men all over the world can enjoy!

Source: Qureate's Twitter account via Hachima Kikō