Sakurai-san Wants to Be Noticed Manga Ends Next Chapter

Manga's 4th volume launches on February 26

This year's March issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine revealed on Thursday that Sora Akino 's Sakurai-san Wants to Be Noticed ( Sakurai-san wa Kizuite Hoshii ) manga will end with its next chapter in the magazine's next issue. Kadokawa will publish the manga's fourth compiled book volume on February 26.

Seven Seas licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Makoto is a laidback teen who just wants to keep his head down and get through high school. His busty best friend Sakurai, however, is constantly pulling him into one shenanigan after another! Not only that, but she's always teasing him in provocative ways. Sure, Makoto's noticed that his friend has gotten super flirty, but that doesn't mean she “likes” him, right? Right?

The manga debuted in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in October 2019. The manga's third compiled book volume shipped in Japan on August 27.