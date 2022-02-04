Ensemble Stars!! Road to Show!! Anime Film Casts Kenjiro Tsuda

Tsuda plays idol-turned-stage actor Mitsunari Samejima in March 4 film

The official website for Happy Elements ' Ensemble Stars! franchise revealed on Friday that Kenjiro Tsuda will join the cast of the Ensemble Stars!! Road to Show!! theatrical anime as the character Mitsunari Samejima, a former idol affiliated with Rhythm Linked who is now an influential actor working on period drama plays. The character is shown briefly in the film's trailer last month, with Tsuda's voice also previewed.

The film will screen in theaters in Japan starting on March 4. The anime will take place in New York and will feature the characters visiting New York to attend an Idol Film Festival.

Masakazu Hishida is returning to direct the film at david production , and Asami Nakatani is the chief director. Seitarō Kino from Happy Elements is writing the screenplay, and Happy Elements is again credited with the original character design. Haruko Iizuka is the animation character designer and the chief animation director. Tatsuya Katō is again composing the music.

The film stars:

The "idol-training produce game" takes place at a private boys' idol-training school with a history of turning out many great talents in show business. The protagonist is the school's lone female student who transfers to the school because of a special situation, and enters the school's producer department. The game features 14 different idol units and has a cast of more than 50 male voice actors.

The television anime adaptation of the game premiered in July 2019. The cast from the game returned for the anime. The franchise also includes a manga, novels, stage musical adaptations, and CDs.

Happy Elements launched the Ensemble Stars!! Basic and Ensemble Stars!! Music apps in March 2020. The two apps feature new content for the idol franchise as well as a new gameplay style. The main Ensemble Stars! game changed its name to Ensemble Stars!! Basic with the launch. The "Basic" app allows players to continue playing the app as they always have. In contrast, the Ensemble Stars!! Music app features a new rhythm game style of gameplay.