Ensemble Stars!! Basic, Music Apps Launch on Sunday

The official Twitter account for Happy Elements K.K's Ensemble Stars! franchise announced on Saturday that the Ensemble Stars!! Basic and Ensemble Stars!! Music apps are launching on Sunday.

The two Ensemble Stars!! (with two exclamation points) apps feature new content for the idol franchise as well as a new gameplay style. The main Ensemble Stars! game is changing its name to Ensemble Stars!! Basic with the launch on Sunday. The "Basic" app will allow players to continue playing the app as they always have.

In contrast, the new Ensemble Stars!! Music app will feature a new rhythm game style of gameplay. The two apps were originally scheduled to launch last year, and then were scheduled to launch on March 9 before they launched on Sunday.

The original "idol-training produce game" takes place at a private boys' idol-training school with a history of turning out many great talents in show business. The protagonist is the school's lone female student who transfers to the school because of a special situation, and enters the school's producer department. The game features eight different idol units and has a cast of more than 30 male voice actors.

The anime adaptation of the game premiered last July. The cast from the game returned for the anime. The franchise also includes manga, novels, stage musical adaptations, and CDs.