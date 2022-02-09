News
EarthBound/EarthBound Beginnings Games Are Now Available on Switch Online Service
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Games were previously available on Wii U Virtual Console
Nintendo revealed during its Nintendo Direct presentation that it has released both the EarthBound (Mother 2) and EarthBound Beginnings (Mother) role-playing games. The games are now available through in the Nintendo Switch Online service.
The original Mother game was released for the Nintendo Famicom (Nintendo Entertainment System) in 1989, followed by its sequel, Earthbound (Mother 2: Gyiyg no Gyakushū) in 1994. Nintendo released EarthBound for the Wii U Virtual Console in 2013, and it also released EarthBound Beginnings for the Wii U Virtual Console in 2015.