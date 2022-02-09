EarthBound/EarthBound Beginnings Games Are Now Available on Switch Online Service

Games were previously available on Wii U Virtual Console

Nintendo revealed during its Nintendo Direct presentation that it has released both the EarthBound ( Mother 2 ) and EarthBound Beginnings ( Mother ) role-playing games. The games are now available through in the Nintendo Switch Online service.

The original Mother game was released for the Nintendo Famicom ( Nintendo Entertainment System) in 1989, followed by its sequel, Earthbound (Mother 2: Gyiyg no Gyakushū) in 1994. Nintendo released EarthBound for the Wii U Virtual Console in 2013, and it also released EarthBound Beginnings for the Wii U Virtual Console in 2015.