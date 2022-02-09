Live a Live RPG Gets Switch 'HD-2D' Remake on July 22

Game will debut in English for the 1st time

Nintendo revealed during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday that Square Enix is developing a remake of its Live a Live role-playing game for the Switch, which will ship on July 22. This will be the first time the game is released in English, and it will feature an English dub , and a new "HD-2D" style similar to Square Enix 's Octopath Traveler game.

Nintendo describes the game:

Seven different stories featuring different protagonists, time periods, and gameplay styles await. In The Wild West, a wanderer with a bounty on his head fights for his life. In the Twilight of Edo Japan, a shinobi undertakes a secret mission. Experience these tales in any order you choose—the adventure is yours to control. What other stories will you uncover on the horizon...?

Square Enix (formerly Square) released the original game for the Super Famicom in 1994.