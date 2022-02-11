Harem Marriage Manga's Epilogue Mini-Series Has 8 Chapters

Mini-series launched on January 17

Non announced on Twitter on Friday that the epilogue mini-series to her Harem Marriage ( Hare Kon. ) manga will have eight chapters. She has already submitted the storyboard for the final chapter.

Non launched the mini-series in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine on January 17.

Kodansha Comics licensed the Harem Marriage manga, and began releasing the series digitally in January 2021. The company released the 13th volume on January 25. Kodansha Comics describes the manga:

The man Koharu loved wasn't cheating on her...he was cheating on his wife with her! And not only that...he was the third guy in a row to do so. Dejected, she leaves Tokyo for her hometown, and rejects a future of love and marriage for a simpler life. But things have changed—her parents are struggling, the cafê they ran is closed, and a creepy man keeps following her around. She thinks this may be it for her, until she learns that her hometown has allowed polygamous marriage, and she's in that man's sights as his third wife!

Non launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in 2014. Kodansha published the manga's 19th and final volume in August 2019. The manga has 2.6 million copies in circulation.

The manga is inspiring a live-action series adaptation that premiered on ABC on January 16.

Source: Non's Twitter account