Harem Marriage Manga Gets Epilogue Mini-Series

Short serialization launches on January 17

This year's sixth issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine revealed on Saturday that Non 's Harem Marriage ( Hare Kon. ) manga will have an epilogue mini-series that will launch in the magazine's next issue on January 17.

Kodansha Comics licensed the manga, and began releasing the series digitally in January 2021. The company released the 12th volume on December 28. Kodansha Comics describes the manga:

The man Koharu loved wasn't cheating on her...he was cheating on his wife with her! And not only that...he was the third guy in a row to do so. Dejected, she leaves Tokyo for her hometown, and rejects a future of love and marriage for a simpler life. But things have changed—her parents are struggling, the cafê they ran is closed, and a creepy man keeps following her around. She thinks this may be it for her, until she learns that her hometown has allowed polygamous marriage, and she's in that man's sights as his third wife!

Non launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in 2014. Kodansha published the manga's 19th and final volume in August 2019. The manga has 2.6 million copies in circulation.

The manga is inspiring a live-action series adaptation that will premiere on ABC on January 16.