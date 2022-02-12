Ayumi Ishii's Nobunaga Concerto Manga Ends in 23rd Volume

Manga launched in 2009; inspired TV anime, live-action series in 2014

The 22nd volume of Ayumi Ishii 's historical manga Nobunaga Concerto announced on Thursday that the series will end in its 23rd volume.

Ishii launched the manga in the inaugural issue of Gessan in 2009. The manga ranked #10 in the Male Readers category of the "Kono Manga ga Sugoi!" list by Takarajimasha Inc. in 2012. The manga was nominated for the fifth Manga Taisho awards in 2012, and it won the Boys' Category of the 57th Shogakukan Manga Awards later that year.

A television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in July 2014, followed by a live-action series in October of the same year.

Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide outside of Asia starting in July 2014, and it describes the story:

Due to some unlikely events, Saburo is flung back in time to the Sengoku Era. In the past, he meets a young, but sickly Oda Nobunaga, one of Japan's greatest war lords. Unable to shake Saburo's uncanny resemblance to himself, Nobunaga asks Saburo to take his place as war lord. Equip with knowledge from the modern era, will Saburo be able to unite Japan?

A live-action film adaptation debuted in January 2016.