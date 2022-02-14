Animator Manabu Ōhashi Passes Away at 73

The Twitter account for veteran animator Manabu Ōhashi announced on Tuesday that he passed away on February 12. He was 73.

Ōhashi (aka: Mao Lamdo ) debuted as an animator for Toei Doga (the former name of Toei Animation ) in 1964 at age 15 with the Shōnen Ninja Kaze no Fujimaru anime. He has drawn for numerous other anime projects since, and was particularly well known for the distinctiveness of his cloud drawings. Perhaps his best known directorial work is the "Cloud" short for the 1987 Robot Carnival anime anthology project.

Ōhashi left Toei Doga in 1968, and worked on various other projects for Tatsunoko Production and Mushi Production . He was part of the exodus of animators from Mushi Production that eventually founded Madhouse in 1972. He also served as an art and animation lecturer. His most recent animation work was in 2019 for the 130th episode of the NHK series Natsuzora , which portrays the early Japanese animation industry.

The French television program toco toco streamed an English-subtitled video interview with Ōhashi in 2015.

Photo from Manabu Ōhashi 's Twitter account