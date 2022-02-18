Shachiku-san wa Yо̄jo Yuurei ni Iyasaretai Anime Adds 3 Cast Members

The official website for the anime of Imari Arita 's Shachiku-san wa Yо̄jo Yuurei ni Iyasaretai. (The Company Slave Wants to Be Healed by a Little Ghost Girl) manga revealed three new cast members for the anime on Friday. The new cast members include:

Kana Asumi as Ryōko, Fushihara's colleague



Ikumi Hasegawa as Shino, Fushihara's junior at work



Marina Inoue as Kaori, Fushihara's friend





The story follows the daily life of Fushihara, a woman who is a "slave" to her company and Yūrei the ghost girl who wants to help her.

The anime stars:

Kū Nabara (name romanization not confirmed) is directing the series at studio project No.9 ( Ro-Kyu-Bu! SS , Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki , Higehiro ). Deko Akao ( Komi Can't Communicate , Noragami , The Case Study of Vanitas ) is overseeing the series scripts and Haruka Tanaka (chief animation director for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind ) is the character designer. Satoshi Hōno and Ryūnosuke Kasai are composing the music at Pony Canyon and APDREAM . Yayoi Tateishi is the sound director at Bit Grooove Promotion . Dream Shift is producing the anime.

Kaori Ishihara is performing the opening theme song "Cherish," and Maaya Uchida is performing the ending theme song "Kikoeru?" (Can You Hear Me).

The anime will premiere on AT-X , Tokyo MX , BS- NTV , and BS-Fuji in April.

Arita began posting the manga on Twitter in February 2019. Shonen Gangan began publishing the manga in August 2019.