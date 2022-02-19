The Two of Them Are Pretty Much Like This Yuri Manga Ends in Next Chapter

The official Twitter account for Gentosha 's Comic Boost manga website revealed on Friday that Takashi Ikeda 's The Two of Them Are Pretty Much Like This ( Futari wa Daitai Konna Kanji ) yuri manga will end with its next chapter. The manga updates every Friday, so if there are no delays, the manga will end on February 25.

The announcement also revealed that the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume will ship on April 22.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga, and it will release the first volume on June 7. The company describes the manga:

Thirty-year-old Eri and twenty-year-old Wako are “roommates.” Eri is a professional writer, and Wako's a voice actor who's building up her reel. Having worked together and now living together, these two women in love have a nice little life for themselves! Follow this comfortable couple in a heartwarming manga tale about the everyday humor, stressors, and joys of a life shared together.

Ikeda launched the manga in Comic Boost in January 2020. Gentosha published the manga's third compiled book volume in August 2021.