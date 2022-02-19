Voice Actor Kishō Taniyama Diagnosed With COVID-19

The agency Ken Production announced on Saturday that voice actor Kishō Taniyama tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Taniyama felt unwell on February 16 so he took a PCR test that came back positive. He is currently undergoing treatment as directed by medical professionals.

Taniyama added that he had a fever of 39°C (about 102°F) for one night, but his temperature has since returned to normal. He said that he is now feeling normal except for "a sore throat rougher than any I had experienced before." He thinks he will recover by February 27 or later.

In related news, the entertainment company Yoshimoto Kōgyō announced on Friday evening that Downtown comedy duo member Hitoshi Matsumoto tested positive for COVID-19. He felt something wrong with his throat the night before, so he took a PCR test that came back positive. His Downtown duo partner Masatoshi Hamada was not deemed a close contact, but Matsumoto is the fifth performer from the February 13 episode of the Wide na Show television program to test positive.

The Frederic rock band announced that two members, guitarist Ryūji Akagashira and bassist Kōji Mihara , tested positive for COVID-19. Akagashira felt something wrong with his throat on the evening of February 14, so he took a PCR test in a Tokyo facility the next day, and it came back positive. The other band members and their manager then took PCR tests, and Mihara's test came back positive. Akagashira is feeling normal now, and Mihara is asymptomatic, but both are following the advice of medical professionals. As a result, the band will not appear on the live TV Tokyo Music Festival 2022 Spring program on February 23.