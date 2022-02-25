Spice & Wolf Fantasy Novels Get New Anime

Series about traveling merchant and homesick god launched in 2006, inspired 2 TV anime in 2008, 2009

Author Isuna Hasekura 's official website began streaming a video on Friday to announce that a new anime based on his Spice & Wolf light novel series has been green-lit. The announcement does not specify whether the anime is a sequel, remake, or an original work, but it features the taglines, "Shall we embark on a journey again?" and "Holo the Wisewolf and Lawrence the Merchant's story continues." The series is currently celebrating its 15th anniversary.

Yen Press publishes the novels in English, and it describes the series:

The life of a traveling merchant is a lonely one, a fact with which Kraft Lawrence is well acquainted. Wandering from town to town with just his horse, cart, and whatever wares have come his way, the peddler has pretty well settled into his routine—that is, until the night Lawrence finds a wolf goddess asleep in his cart. Taking the form of a fetching girl with wolf ears and a tail, Holo has wearied of tending to harvests in the countryside and strikes up a bargain with the merchant to lend him the cunning of “Holo the Wisewolf” to increase his profits in exchange for taking her along on his travels. What kind of businessman could turn down such an offer? Lawrence soon learns, though, that having an ancient goddess as a traveling companion can be a bit of a mixed blessing. Will this wolf girl turn out to be too wild to tame?

Hasekura launched the Spice and Wolf novel series with illustrations by Jū Ayakura in 2006. The novels took a break after the 17th volume in 2011, and returned with the 18th volume in 2016. The 23rd and latest volume shipped in September 2021. Yen Press published the 22nd novel in North America in November 2021, and is also publishing the manga adaptation. Hasekura began a spinoff series, Wolf & Parchment: New Theory Spice & Wolf , in April 2016. Yen Press is also releasing the spinoff series in English, as well as its manga adaptation.

The novels also inspired two TV anime seasons from director Takeo Takahashi and scriptwriter Naruhisa Arakawa . The first season aired in Japan from January to March 2008, and the second season ( Spice and Wolf II ) from July to September 2009. Funimation released both seasons on home video.

A virtual reality anime followed the television anime and debuted in June 2019 for Oculus Rift, HTC VIVE, and Oculus Go Edition. A sequel debuted in December 2020.