Pokémon Scarlet, Violet Games to Launch on Switch Globally in Late 2022

The streamed Pokémon Presents event on Sunday ( Pokémon Day) announced that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the latest entries in the Pokémon game franchise , will launch on Nintendo Switch worldwide in late 2022. (The Japanese version of the video lists the release in "winter 2022" which corresponds to the end of the year.) The video teases what appears to be the games' three Starter Pokémon :

GAME FREAK is once again developing these games. The last brand-new main entries in the franchise were Pokémon Sword and Shield, which launched on Switch in November 15, 2019.

Source: Pokémon Presents | 2.27.2022