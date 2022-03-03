Kirby and the Forgotten Land Game Gets Overview Trailer, Demo

Switch game launches on March 25

Nintendo began streaming a new overview trailer for the Kirby and the Forgotten Land Switch game on Thursday. The game also got a demo on the Switch eShop.

The game will launch for the Switch on March 25.

Nintendo describes the game:

Join Kirby in an unforgettable journey through a mysterious world in a delightful 3D platforming adventure. Take control of the powerful pink puffball, Kirby, and move around freely in 3D stages as you discover a mysterious world with abandoned structures from a past civilization—like a shopping mall?! Copy enemies' abilities like Sword and Ice and use them to attack and explore your surroundings! What journey awaits Kirby? Take a deep breath and get ready for an unforgettable adventure!

Kirby: Star Allies launched for Switch in March 2018.

Nintendo released the Kirby Fighters 2 fighting game for Switch in September 2020.