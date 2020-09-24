News
Nintendo Confirms, Releases Kirby Fighters 2 Game for Switch
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Fighting game available exclusively on Nintendo eShop
Nintendo announced and released the new Kirby Fighters 2 fighting game on the Nintendo Switch eShop on Wednesday. The game is available in Japan and the West. One of Nintendo's websites had been listing the game since at least Tuesday.
Nintendo describes the game:
Choose from a cast of Kirby's most iconic copy abilities—including the brand-new Wrestler ability—and duke it out to be the last Kirby standing. Familiar friends and foes like Bandana Waddle Dee and King Dedede also make an appearance as playable characters in the Kirby Fighters 2 game, available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch™ system.
The original Kirby Fighters game was a mini-game within the 2014 Kirby: Triple Deluxe Nintendo 3DS game. Nintendo released an enhanced stand-alone version titled Kirby Fighters Deluxe for the Nintendo 3DS via its eShop in the same year.
Source: Nintendo's YouTube channel via Hachima Kikō