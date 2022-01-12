News
Kirby and the Forgotten Land Switch Game's Trailer Reveals March 25 Launch
posted on by Alex Mateo
Nintendo began streaming on Wednesday a new trailer for the Kirby and the Forgotten Land game for Nintendo Switch, and it reveals that the game will launch on March 25. The video previews copy abilities, such as the new Drill and Ranger powers, and co-op mode with Bandana Waddle Dee.
Nintendo describes the game:
Join Kirby in an unforgettable journey through a mysterious world in a delightful 3D platforming adventure.
Take control of the powerful pink puffball, Kirby, and move around freely in 3D stages as you discover a mysterious world with abandoned structures from a past civilization—like a shopping mall?! Copy enemies' abilities like Sword and Ice and use them to attack and explore your surroundings! What journey awaits Kirby? Take a deep breath and get ready for an unforgettable adventure!
Kirby: Star Allies launched for Switch in March 2018.
Nintendo released the Kirby Fighters 2 fighting game for Switch in September 2020.