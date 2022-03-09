Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Game Delayed Due to Recent World Events

Game was scheduled to launch on April 8 after previous delay

Nintendo announced on Wednesday that it is delaying its Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Nintendo Switch game due to "recent world events." The company will reveal updated release information at a later date. The game was previously scheduled to launch on April 8 after a delay.

Nintendo announced this week that it has suspended its online eShop retail service in Russia. The company explained that it put the eShop in Russia temporarily in "maintenance mode" since the payment service it uses has suspended the processing of rubles. Nintendo did not reveal a date for the service's return.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 after weeks of tense military buildup along their mutual borders and Belarus. Russia claimed to be supporting the independence of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. The war has recently taken a turn for the worse, as Russia has intensified shelling of cities, and Ukrainian civilians struggle to either flee the country or prepare for conflict amid rising casualities. Countries around the world have decried the invasion and expressed support for Ukraine. Economic sanctions have fallen on Russia and Belarus in light of the invasion, while artists and creative studios have halted releases of some works in Russia.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp was originally slated to release on the Switch on December 3 last year, but was delayed to April 8 because the game needed some more "fine tuning."

The game will feature both of the games' campaigns, and multiplayer gameplay for up to four players.

The original Advance Wars launched for GBA in 2001, and the Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising sequel game launched for GBA in 2003.