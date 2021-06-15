Nintendo Announces Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Game for Switch

Remake of 1st 2 Advance Wars games launches on December 3

Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Direct E3 2021 presentation on Tuesday the Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp game, which includes remakes of the Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Game Boy Advance games. The game will launch on December 3.

The game will feature both of the games' campaigns, and multiplayer gameplay for up to four players.

The original Advance Wars launched for Game Boy Advance in 2001. The Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising sequel game launched for GBA in 2003.