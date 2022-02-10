Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Game's Trailer Reveals April 8 Release

Game originally slated for release in December last year

Nintendo unveiled a new trailer for its Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Nintendo Switch game during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday. The video reveals the game's April 8 debut.

The game was originally slated to release on the Switch on December 3 last year, but was delayed to spring 2022. Nintendo stated that the game needs some more "fine tuning."

The game will feature both of the games' campaigns, and multiplayer gameplay for up to four players.

The original Advance Wars launched for GBA in 2001, and the Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising sequel game launched for GBA in 2003.