Chaos;Child, Chaos;Head Games Launch for Switch in West on October 7

Spike Chunsoft announced on Thursday that it will release Science Adventure games' Chaos;HEAd and Chaos;Child games in a "Double Pack" for Nintendo Switch in the west on October 7. The game will feature Japanese voice acting and English subtitles. The company streamed an announcement trailer for the release.

The Chaos;HEAd and Chaos;Child Double Pack release launched for Switch in Japan on February 24.

The Chaos;HEAd release will be Chaos;HEAd Noah , the first HD remastered version of the game that previously launched for the Xbox 360 and later ports. The Steelbook edition of the Double Pack will include Bonus Costume DLC for Chaos;HEAd Noah .

Spike Chunsoft describes Chaos;HEAd Noah :

Takumi Nishijo is a second-year high school student on the verge of becoming a shut-in. "I have no interest in 3D." He lives surrounded by his beautiful girl figures in his room. He lives in Shibuya, where there has been a series of bizarre serial murders known as "New Generation Madness" (aka NewGen). The culprit has yet to be caught and has been causing unrest on the internet and television. One day, a gruesome image that seemed to predict the next NewGen killing was sent by a mysterious figure called "Shogun." The next day, on his way home from school, Takumi encounters a horrific crime scene, exactly as predicted. Before the corpse is a blood-soaked girl - Rimi Sakihata.

Spike Chunsoft describes Chaos;Child :

October 2015, 6 years after the disaster known as the "Shibuya Earthquake." A series of strange incidents occur in the recovering Shibuya. A person who dies a mysterious death during a live internet broadcast. A person who dies while singing during a street performance. A body hanging and spinning from the ceiling of a love hotel. People started to realize. The date is the same as the incident that occurred in Shibuya 6 years ago. -Yes, this is the return of the New Generation Madness. But - there is one thing. Just one thing is different, a mysterious sticker left at the crime scene. No one knows yet that the mysterious sticker, which looks like a creepy sumo wrestler, will be the key to solving the NewGen case, a committee of 300 working in the dark. Awakening delusion manifestors. Their "fetal movement" will unleash the door of delusion once again.....

Chaos;HEAd is a visual novel that was originally debuted for PC in Japan in 2008. It was then later ported to the Xbox 360, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation Vita, and smartphone devices. ( Chaos;HEAd NoaH was originally the name of the 2009 Xbox 360 port.) A television anime adaptation of Chaos;HEAd aired in Japan in 2008, and Funimation released the series on DVD and Blu-ray in 2011.

Chaos;Child first debuted on the Xbox One in 2014, and is a sequel to Chaos;HEAd . That first version allowed players to hear in-game phone calls via the controller, but the versions on other platforms changed this and other features. MAGES. and 5pb. Games shipped ports for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita in Japan in June 2015 with a Z (18+) age rating. The game's PC port launched in Japan in April 2016. PQube released the PS4 and Vita versions in North America and Europe in October 2017. The game's English PC release debuted in January 2019.

