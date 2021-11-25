Chaos;Child, Chaos;Head Games Head to Switch in Japan in February

Physical & digital double pack, individual digital releases debut on February 24

MAGES. posted a new video on Thursday to announce that it will release the Chaos;HEAd and Chaos;Child games in a "Double Pack" for Switch as a physical package or a digital download on February 24. (Players can also download each game separately.)

The Chaos;HEAd release will be Chaos;HEAd Noah , the first HD remastered version of the game previously released for the Xbox 360 and later ports. The initial run of the Double Pack will include the "Sexy Patch" for Chaos;HEAd Noah .

Chaos;HEAd is a visual novel that was originally debuted for PC in Japan in 2008. It was then later ported to the Xbox 360, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation Vita, and smartphone devices. ( Chaos;HEAd NoaH was originally the name of the 2009 Xbox 360 port.) A television anime adaptation of Chaos;HEAd aired in Japan in 2008, and Funimation released the series on DVD and Blu-ray in 2011.

Chaos;Child first debuted on the Xbox One in 2014, and is a sequel to Chaos;HEAd . That first version allowed players to hear in-game phone calls via the controller, but the versions on other platforms changed this and other features. MAGES. and 5pb. Games shipped ports for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita in Japan in June 2015 with a Z (18+) age rating. The game's PC port launched in Japan in April 2016. PQube released the PS4 and Vita versions in North America and Europe in October 2017. The game's English PC release debuted in January 2019.