Man Arrested for Threatening Sega 12 Times

Office worker was frustrated after losing online game

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department arrested a 54-year-old male office worker Akira Watanabe for sending 12 threatening emails to Sega . Between January and February, the man sent emails from his mobile phone to the inquiry address of Sega Sammy Holdings , saying that he would "set fire to the company" and "kill employees." He confessed in an interrogation that he had sent these threats because he "was frustrated that he lost in an online game."

Sega had emergency meetings and strengthened security due to the threats.

Source: TV Asahi via Otakomu