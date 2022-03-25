The Decagon House Murders Manga Ends in April

The May issue of Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine revealed on Thursday that Hiro Kiyohara 's manga adaptation of Yukito Ayatsuji 's The Decagon House Murders ( Jukkakukan no Satsujin ) novel will end in the magazine's next issue in April.

Afternoon revealed in July 2021 that the manga had begun its final arc. The manga's fifth and final volume will ship this spring.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

The manga based off the best-selling The Decagon House Murders novel by Yukito Ayatsuji ! The members of a particular university's Mystery Club travel to a ten-sided house on a remote island... which just happens to have been the scene of a gristly, and unsolved, mass murder. Armed with details of the murder and keys to the property, they set out to dig deeper... but can they trust the "facts" of the case? And moreover... can they trust each other?

The manga launched in Afternoon in August 2019. Kodansha Comics published the manga's third volume on October 19.

Ayatsuji published the novel in 1987. Locked Room International published an English translation of the novel (translated by Ho-Ling Wong ) in 2015.

Kiyohara launched a manga adaptation of Ayatsuji's Another horror novel in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in 2010, and ended it in 2012. Kadokawa published four volumes for the manga. Kiyohara also drew the two-chapter Another0 manga in Young Ace in 2012. Yen Press published both the original novel and the manga adaptation in English.

Ayatsuji published the original novel in Japan in 2009. The novel inspired a 2012 anime by P.A. Works , with character designs by Noizi Ito . Ayatsuji published a sequel novel titled Another: Episode S in 2013, and a second sequel titled Another 2001 in 2014.

Kiyohara ended the Tantei no Tantei ( Detectives versus Detectives ) manga in May 2017. The manga launched in Young Magazine in May 2016.