Mahō Shōjo Magical Destroyers TV Anime Unveils Visual, Teaser Trailer

Trailer shows new characters Magical Girl Pink, Magical Girl Blue

The official website for Mahō Shōjo Magical Destroyers (Magical Girl Magical Destroyers), an original television anime by underground art and music creator Jun Inagawa , unveiled a new visual and teaser trailer for the anime on Saturday. The video reveals two characters, including Magical Girl Pink and Magical Girl Blue.

Inagawa is credited for the story and original character designs, based on concepts from his previous art projects. Bibury Animation Studio ( Grisaia: Phantom Trigger , The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ , Azur Lane ) is producing the animation

Inagawa directed a previous live-action teaser, while udai was credited for "film." Manjimaru Shimada was also credited as a "magical girl," and Ucary & the Valentine composed the music. Anan Kaminaka was the producer. Graphic designer GUCCIMAZE designed the logo.

A previous teaser visual featured an " otaku hero" and the "magical girl Anarchy" as the main characters.

Inagawa is known for blurring the boundaries between various sub-cultures such as anime and music. While Inagawa has collaborated with numerous apparel brands and musicians, this is the first project in which he was able to create what he "truly wanted to do."