Bandai Namco Ent. Reveals Sword Art Online Variant Showdown Smartphone Game With Planned Worldwide Release

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced the Sword Art Online Variant Showdown smartphone game in the Sword Art Online franchise on Sunday. The action game will get a worldwide release, and is slated for this year. The game is free to play but will have optional in-game purchases.

In the game's story, Kirito hears about a new game titled "Cross Edge" that a genius junior high school student designed, and a lot of players are taking notice of it. While at Dicey Cafe one day, Kirito hears a rumor: that when players are defeated in the game by a player who wears a hood over their eyes, they lose part of their memory. Hearing this, Kirito immediately recalls the PK guild Killing Coffin.

The game will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the anime franchise. Bandai Namco Entertainment has opened a website and Twitter account for the game.

Bandai Namco Entertainment will host a livestream to reveal more information about the game on April 2.

Source: Sword Art Online Variant Showdown game's website, Dengeki Online



