Nanoha Creator Masaki Tsuzuki's Extreme Hearts Anime Previewed in Video

Series premieres on July 9; new visual, opening theme artist revealed

A stage presentation at the AnimeJapan 2022 event on Sunday for Extreme Hearts , the new project from writer Masaki Tsuzuki , revealed a new promotional video. The event also revealed that voice actress Miho Okasaki is performing the anime's opening theme "Infinite," and revealed that the show will premiere on July 9 at 25:30 (effectively July 10 at 1:30 a.m.).

The official website also revealed a new visual on Friday.

The anime stars:

Ruriko Noguchi as Hiyori Hayama

as Hiyori Hayama Miho Okasaki as Saki Kodaka

as Saki Kodaka Kana Yūki as Sumika Maehara

The story is set in the future, not long after the present day. Hyper Sports, which use extreme gear as support items, have become popular hobby competitions among both children and adults. Hiyori Hayama is a high school singer who has nothing to do with Hyper Sports, but a certain incident sets the story in motion. "This is the story about how we met our greatest friends."

Junji Nishimura ( Dog Days , Bakuon!! ) is directing the anime. Issei Aragaki ( Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation , Vladlove ) is designing the characters for animation, and Aragaki and Kana Hashidate are also serving as chief animation directors. Shuichi Kawakami and Takuya Fujima drafted the sub-character designs.

Tsuzuki (original concept, scripts for the Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha magical girl franchise ) is credited for the original story and scripts, and Waki Ikawa ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Tsuioku-hen manga) is credited as the original character designer.

