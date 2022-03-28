Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero Manga Gets TV Anime

A new Twitter account opened on Tuesday to announce that toufu 's Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero ( LV1 Maō to One Room Yūsha ) manga is getting a television anime. Kadokawa streamed a promotional video to commemorate the announcement, and it reveals and previews the main cast:

toufu drew an illustration to commemorate the new anime:

The main cast includes:

Yūichi Nakamura as Max

as Max Naomi Ōzora as Demon Lord

Seven Seas licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Ten years ago, the hero Max defeated the Demon Lord. In order to regain his power, the Demon Lord went into a deep slumber...but when he awakens, his body is only a chibi version of its fearsome form. Now curious to see what his enemy is up to, the Demon Lord visits Max, only to discover the mighty hero living in a dirty one-room apartment. The Demon Lord decides to move in with Max and help his old enemy become a formidable opponent once more!

Houbunsha began publishing the manga on its Comic Fuz website in March 2019. Houbunsha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on August 2, and it will publish the sixth volume on April 1.