Seven Seas Adds Time Stop Hero, Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero Manga

fantasy series from author oflaunches in English in September

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Saturday that it has licensed Yasunori Mitsunaga 's Time Stop Hero ( Jikan Teishi Yūsha: Yomei 3-ka no Settei Ja Sekai wo Sukū ni wa Mijikasugiru ) manga and Toufu's Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero ( LV1 Maō to One Room Yūsha ) manga.

Seven Seas describes Time Stop Hero :

Just when Kuzuno Sekai hits rock bottom in his life, he's transported to a video-game-like fantasy world and given the ability to stop time with a game controller! Lifting skirts, stealing cash, escaping prison--sounds like a pretty good deal, except for the catch. His ability to stop time allows him to stretch a moment into months, but in the world's regular flow of time--where everyone else functions--he only has three days to accomplish some goal that isn't specified. If he doesn't reach that goal before the world's three-day timer hits zero, he has no idea what fate awaits him!

The company will release the manga in single volume editions digitally and in print beginning in September.

Mitsunaga ( Princess Resurrection , Princess Resurrection Nightmare ) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in September 2019, and Kodansha published the manga's fourth volume on January 8.



Seven Seas describes Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero :

Ten years ago, the hero Max defeated the Demon Lord. In order to regain his power, the Demon Lord went into a deep slumber...but when he awakens, his body is only a chibi version of its fearsome form. Now curious to see what his enemy is up to, the Demon Lord visits Max, only to discover the mighty hero living in a dirty one-room apartment. The Demon Lord decides to move in with Max and help his old enemy become a formidable opponent once more!

The company will release the manga in single volume editions digitally and in print beginning in August.

Houbunsha began publishing the manga on its Comic Fuz website in March 2019. Houbunsha published the manga's third volume on July 1.



