N-INNOCENCE- Smartphone Game Gets Animated Promo Video
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
New game by Asobimo debuts on April 20
Japanese game developer Asobimo began streaming an animated promotional video for its upcoming N-INNOCENCE- smartphone game last Friday. The game will launch in Japan on April 20 and will be free to play but will have optional in-game paid items.
Aina Suzuki performs the game's theme song "Endless Pain."
The game is set in a world of various mythologies colliding. The game has a chain combo-based combat system with players stringing attacks together from various characters.