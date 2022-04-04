N-INNOCENCE- Smartphone Game Gets Animated Promo Video

New game by Asobimo debuts on April 20

Japanese game developer Asobimo began streaming an animated promotional video for its upcoming N-INNOCENCE- smartphone game last Friday. The game will launch in Japan on April 20 and will be free to play but will have optional in-game paid items.

Aina Suzuki performs the game's theme song "Endless Pain."

The game is set in a world of various mythologies colliding. The game has a chain combo-based combat system with players stringing attacks together from various characters.