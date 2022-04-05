Funimation's YouTube Channel Becomes 'Crunchyroll Dubs' Channel

Channel will post dubbed 1st episode every Saturday

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that Funimation 's YouTube channel has become the " Crunchyroll Dubs" channel. The channel will continue to stream anime clips, trailers, and full episodes of English-dubbed anime. The channel will also post a dubbed first episode every Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET, starting with Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- on April 9.

Crunchyroll streams English-subtitled trailers and content on its " Crunchyroll Collections" YouTube channel.

Funimation and Crunchyroll announced on March 1 that that Funimation and Wakanim 's anime library and simulcast content have moved to Crunchyroll . Sony 's Funimation Global Group completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T on August 9 last year. The purchase price was US$1.175 billion, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing.

Funimation 's home video releases are also becoming listed under Crunchyroll .

Crunchyroll and Funimation first announced the acquisition in December 2020 with a purchase price of US$1.175 billion. The technology website The Information reported in August 2020 that AT&T offered Crunchyroll to Sony for US$1.5 billion and that Sony reportedly "balked at" the price, which effectively valued the streaming service at US$500 per subscriber. Entertainment news source Variety reported that AT&T was shopping the company to multiple potential buyers aside from Sony Pictures Entertainment at that time. Nikkei Asia later reported that October that Sony was in final negotiations for the Crunchyroll acquisition. At that time, the newspaper reported that Sony "could end up spending more than 100 billion yen ($957 million)."

