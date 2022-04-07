California's GLAS Animation Festival Screens Anime Shorts Online

"KRASUE, Above the Brain 2, Anxious Body" screen for April 6-10 festival

California's GLAS Animation Festival is screening the following anime shorts:

"KRASUE" by Ryō Hirano

"Above the Brain 2" by Nonowe Akihito

"Anxious Body" by Yoriko Mizushiri

"My Exercise" by Atsushi Wada

"A Bite of Bone" by Honami Yano

"Polar Bear Bears Boredom" by Koji Yamamura

"KRASUE" and "Above the Brain 2" are competing in the worldwide Competition 2, and "A Bite of Bone" is screening in the worldwide Competition 5. "Anxious Body" and "My Exercise" are competing in Competition 4, which is only screening in the U.S. "Polar Bear Bears Boredom" is competing in the Family Competition.

The festival, based in Berkeley, California, is taking place online from April 6-10.

Thanks to Jordan Scott for the news tip.

Source: GLAS