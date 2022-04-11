Kaori Yuki Launches Angel Sanctuary: Tokyo Chronos Manga on April 20

Hakusensha announced on Monday that Kaori Yuki will launch a new manga in her Angel Sanctuary ( Tenshi Kinryouku ) franchise on April 20 in the Hana Yume Ai web manga magazine. The new manga is titled Angel Sanctuary : Tokyo Chronos ( Tenshi Kinryouku : Tokyo Chronos ). The first chapter will have 64 pages.

Yuki posted several preview images of the manga on Twitter on Monday, and stated that while the manga will take place after the story of Angel Sanctuary , the manga is an independent work.

Yuki published the Angel Sanctuary manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine from 1994 to 2000, and the manga had 20 volumes. The manga inspired a three-episode OVA in 2000 that Central Park Media and later Media Blasters released in English.

Viz Media published all 20 volumes in English, and it describes the story of the first volume:

Why is Setsuna so mixed up? Despite his attempts to be noble, he'll fight anyone anytime; he ignores all authority; and he harbors feelings for his sister that can only be described as "incestuous." Why is he such a mess? The reason may be found with two demons from the underworld and their enemy, an insane angel who is distributing an insidious computer game called Angel Sanctuary.

Viz Media also published two artbooks for the series in English.

Viz Media has also published Yuki's Count Cain , The Cain Saga , Fairy Cube , Godchild , and Grand Guignol Orchestra manga in English. Yen Press has also published Yuki's Demon from Afar and Alice in Murderland manga in English. Kodansha Comics publishes Yuki's Beauty and the Beast of Paradise Lost manga in English.